Met Service discontinues flash flood watch for Jamaica 

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has discontinued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes, effective immediately.

The watch was imposed on Wednesday afternoon after a strong tropical wave was forecasted to bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the island.

In a press release on Thursday morning, the Met Service said the tropical wave is moving westward and away from Jamaica while slowly weakening, and the associated area of showers and thunderstorms continues to decrease.

“Satellite imagery and rainfall reports indicate that only a few light showers occurred across eastern parishes last night (Thursday),” the Met Service stated.

The forecast is for widely scattered showers, thunderstorms for western parishes and some hilly areas elsewhere on Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, strong winds are expected across southern parishes.

“Fishers and other marine interests, especially those on the south coast, should continue to exercise caution, as strong gusty winds are expected to prevail into this afternoon (Thursday),” the Met Service said.