Met Service issues severe weather alert for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service (Met Service) issued a severe weather alert on Wednesday evening, stating that it will remain in effect until 5pm Thursday, November 16.

A broad trough currently across the south-western Caribbean Sea is drifting towards Jamaica.

The Met Service said late Wednesday that satellite imagery indicates that the system continues to produce a large area of cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms across the western Caribbean.

Additionally, this system has some potential for further development, and there is now a 40 per cent chance for the formation of a tropical depression during the latter part of the week. Should this occur, it is likely that this would increase the chance of impact over Jamaica, Met Service said.

Based on some models, the system is expected to move north-eastward toward Jamaica on Thursday and across the island on Friday.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with widespread showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times with occasional gusty winds, to affect most parishes, especially central and southern parishes, starting late Wednesday night and continuing through to Saturday morning.

Fishers and other marine interests should exercise extreme caution, especially on the south coast, as sea conditions will deteriorate due to showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, the Met Service said.