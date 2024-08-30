Met Service monitoring tropical wave as it approaches the Caribbean

A tropical wave is expected to enter the Caribbean region next week, potentially bringing increased rainfall activity to Jamaica, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

The Met Service announced on X, formerly Twitter, that it continues to monitor the progress of the tropical wave.

“It currently has a moderate chance of developing into a tropical depression by then (next week), and could increase rainfall activity for Jamaica later in the week,” the agency said on Friday.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami, Florida, United States also reported that showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic remain disorganised.

However, gradual development of the system is possible during the next few days, with a tropical depression potentially forming next week.

The NHC predicts the system will move westward, reaching the Lesser Antilles on Monday, and continuing across the Caribbean Sea through the middle to latter part of the week.

The disturbance has a 40 per cent chance of developing into a storm within the next week, the NHC reported.