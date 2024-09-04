Met Service now issues flash flood watch for all parishes

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Met Service now issues flash flood watch for all parishes
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PNP says it will not contest North East St Ann by-election, but…

Heineken Credentials is ‘flaunting premium’!

Met Service now issues flash flood watch for all parishes

Three shops gutted by fire at Shoe Market in Montego Bay

Portland high school heads said their plants would not make ‘Sept 2’

Creator behind ‘very demure’ viral trend seeks to trademark the phrase

Climate change pressures Jamaican female breadwinners

Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw makes Ballon d’Or shortlist again

From pole vault to 100m: Duplantis beats Warholm in 10.37 seconds

Jamaican economy grows 0.1% in April-June quarter; outlook uncertain

Wednesday Sep 04

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

File photo

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

The warning will remain in effect until 7am on Thursday, according to a release issued by the Met Service late on Wednesday afternoon.

The Met Service said: “A strong tropical wave just west of Jamaica is currently producing a broard area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms across the Island and the western Caribbean, and will continue to do so tonight into tomorrow when it drifts farther away from the island.”

The Met Service said the forecast is for cloudy skies and occasional showers and thunderstorms to persist across sections of most parishes this evening (Wednesday) into Thursday morning, with southern and north western parishes experiencing most of the showers associated with the system.

Additionally, periods of strong gusty winds are forecasted for both Wednesday night and Thursday morning, primarily due to the influence of a low-level jet stream and during periods of thunderstorm activity.

“Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate due to thunderstorms and strong gusty winds,” the Met Service advised.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are being advised to take precautionary measures and keep informed by listening to further releases from the Met Service.

Residents should also be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.

The Met Service said it will continue to monitor the tropical wave.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PNP says it will not contest North East St Ann by-election, but…

Lifestyle

Heineken Credentials is ‘flaunting premium’!

Jamaica News

Met Service now issues flash flood watch for all parishes

More From

Jamaica News

Lt Stitchie unresponsive after severe brain haemorrhage

Gofundme page launched 

Jamaica News

See also

No flash flood watch or warning yet as tropical wave weakens

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms still likely late Wednesday and Thursday, says Evan Thompson

Sport

Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw makes Ballon d’Or shortlist again

Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw is among 30 female soccer players who have been nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or award — the sport’s most prized individual honour.
This is the second time that S

Jamaica News

September 30 by-election announced for North East St Ann

Other by-elections to be expected in coming months

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, Trelawny records large turnout of students

Schools across Trelawny are reporting a large turnout of students when the new academic year began on Monday, September 2, despite ongoing repairs to some institutions that were damaged by Hurricane B

Jamaica News

Old Harbour schools properly prepared for new school year

The principals of Old Harbour High and Old Harbour Primary schools in St Catherine are confident in their readiness for the new school year. Both institutions report minimal infrastructure damage from

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols