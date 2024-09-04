Met Service now issues flash flood watch for all parishes

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

The warning will remain in effect until 7am on Thursday, according to a release issued by the Met Service late on Wednesday afternoon.

The Met Service said: “A strong tropical wave just west of Jamaica is currently producing a broard area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms across the Island and the western Caribbean, and will continue to do so tonight into tomorrow when it drifts farther away from the island.”

The Met Service said the forecast is for cloudy skies and occasional showers and thunderstorms to persist across sections of most parishes this evening (Wednesday) into Thursday morning, with southern and north western parishes experiencing most of the showers associated with the system.

Additionally, periods of strong gusty winds are forecasted for both Wednesday night and Thursday morning, primarily due to the influence of a low-level jet stream and during periods of thunderstorm activity.

“Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate due to thunderstorms and strong gusty winds,” the Met Service advised.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are being advised to take precautionary measures and keep informed by listening to further releases from the Met Service.

Residents should also be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.

The Met Service said it will continue to monitor the tropical wave.