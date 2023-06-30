Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Major operation underway at Yahweh Religious Compound in St James

Leipzig sign F?bio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool

Curfew imposed in sections of Olympic Gardens

Jamaica can be ‘crash free’, says Vaz

Let’s Talk: How are you beating the heat?

4 smugglers, over 2,000 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Caribbean Sea

Minister Grange announces $10m boost for JAAA National Trials

Gov’t to set up ‘Jamaica House’ at World Championships in Budapest

Telroy Morgan appointed General Manager of Petrojam

Friday Jun 30

29?C
Loop Sports

42 minutes ago

Mexico’s Santiago Gimenez celebrates the team’s third goal against Haiti, during the second half of a Concacaf Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Mexico won 3-1. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Henry Mart?n scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Mart?n headed Uriel Antuna’s cross past goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre for his 11th international goal. Haiti’s Ricardo Ad? gave Mexico a 2-0 lead with an own goal in the 56th when he poked in Jes?s Gallardo’s cross for Orbel?n Pineda.

No. 87 Haiti scored their third goal in 11 matches against Mexico and first since 1981 when Danley Jean-Jacques evaded Johan V?squez and headed Derrick Etienne’s cross past Guillermo Ochoa in the 78th.

Santiago Gim?nez got his third international goal in the 83rd, poking in Antuna’s cross.

No. 14 Mexico, which opened with a 4-0 rout of Honduras, close Group B on Sunday against invited guest Qatar at Santa Clara, California. Haiti, which began with a 2-1 win over Qatar, play Honduras at Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the doubleheader opener, Alberth Elis scored 5:45 into six scheduled minutes of second-half stoppage time, giving Honduras a 1-1 draw against Qatar. Tameem Mansour scored in the seventh minute.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

June 29, 2023 01:13 PM

Sport

June 29, 2023 02:15 AM

Sport

June 25, 2023 09:47 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Jamaica News

Major operation underway at Yahweh Religious Compound in St James

Sport

Leipzig sign F?bio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool

More From

Sport

Jamaica defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in Gold Cup

Jamaica comfortably defeated Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match at CITYPARK in Saint Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.
Demarai Gray, who made his debut for Ja

See also

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Jamaica News

Changes coming for all 38 schools still on shift system

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams says the Ministry of Education and Youth is seriously focused on improving the infrastructure of public schools, with plans to formally remove 38 schools from the

Entertainment

Reggae Boyz ‘Choir’ gets stamp of approval from John Legend

You’ve probably seen a video clip of the Reggae Boyz singing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’, as captain Andre Blake plays the piano.
After all, the clip, shared by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)

Jamaica News

Teenager allegedly draws gun during school fight

The swift action of law enforcers from the Kingston Central police led to the apprehension of a 17-year-old male and the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition following an incident at

Jamaica News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

… suspect arrested one year later

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols