‘Mi feel a piece a heat and jump up,’ says fire victim Loop Jamaica

“The whole thing bun dung, General. Jah know star.”

This was the reaction of Augustus Lee, one of the more than 30 people who are now homeless after fire gutted several houses on West Street in Kingston on Friday morning.

He told Loop News that he lost everything.

Lee, pointing out that it is one of the biggest fires he has seen in awhile, is now contemplating his next move.

According to firefighters, one resident said that the fire started after 1am Friday, however, they were still conducting their investigations.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but said nine structures were impacted, some of them completely destroyed.

A preliminary estimate from the Jamaica Fire Brigade puts the damage at approximately $4.7 million.

No one was injured in the blaze.