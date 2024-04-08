Miami carnival doesn’t compare to Jamaica’s – actor Michael Rainey Jr Loop Jamaica

American actor Michael Rainey Jr, who is best known for his role as Tariq St Patrick in the TV show ‘Power’ and ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, says Miami Carnival is nothing compared to carnival in Jamaica.

He was among revellers chipping down the road with Xodus Carnival on Sunday when he spoke to Loop News.

The actor, who also starred as Michael Burset in ‘Orange Is the New Black’, and Jalen in ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’, described his experience at carnival in Jamaica as “crazy”.

In fact, though he admitted that he does not listen to soca music, he said every song that comes on “makes you feel good” and “every 10 seconds is another memory”.

No stranger to Jamaica, as he frequently shares his escapades on the island on his social media pages, Rainey Jr was participating in carnival in Jamaica for the first time on Sunday.

However, his very first experience at a carnival was in Miami, Florida. But, as the actor puts it:

Miami don’t compare to this (carnival in Jamaica).

Watch the interview by Loop News host Brittany Brown.