Michael Lee-Chin to be inducted into the PSOJ Hall of Fame Loop Jamaica

Business tycoon Michael Lee-Chin is the PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee for 2022.

Lee-Chin is the 28th recipient of the prestigious honour awarded by The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

Widely regarded as a visionary entrepreneur, Lee-Chin was born in Port Antonio, Jamaica, in 1951, and immigrated to Canada in 1970, where he studied Civil Engineering at McMaster University.

He began his business career as an investment advisor and became one of the most successful investors in Jamaica and Canada.

Lee-Chin is Chairman of Portland Holdings, a privately-held investment company that manages public equity and private equity, and has an ownership interest in a collection of diversified businesses operating in sectors that include financial services, insurance, media, tourism, agriculture, energy, consumer goods and services, and targeted radionuclide therapy.

The brilliant and charismatic businessman remains close to his roots in Jamaica having served in multiple capacities at the helm of local corporations.

In 2016, Lee-Chin was appointed Chairman of the Economic Growth Council (EGC), established by the Government of Jamaica to propose initiatives and sub-initiatives with the goal of yielding economic growth. The consummate philanthropist, Lee-Chin formally established Portland Holdings’ mantra – “prosperitas cum caritate” – which in Latin speaks to his goal that his businesses must “not only do well, but also do good.”

Lee-Chin encourages his companies and others to do well by doing good through initiatives like the N.C.B. Foundation which celebrated the milestone of donating over $ 1 billion dollars in 10 years to nation-building efforts in the areas of education, sports and community development and youth leadership and entrepreneurship directly impacting over 160,000 Jamaicans.

In 2008, Lee-Chin received one of Jamaica’s highest honours, the Order of Jamaica for his significant contributions to business and philanthropy.

The PSOJ Hall of Fame was established in 1992. The award honours esteemed business leaders who have made significant contributions to the development of the private sector and Jamaica and pays tribute to three important traits- successful entrepreneurship, leadership, and character. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The PSOJ Hall of Fame Banquet takes place at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Ballroom on October 20, 2022, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Lee-Chin joins the esteemed list of 27 distinguished inductees honoured by the PSOJ.

The list includes the 2019 recipient, Founder and CEO of Island Grill, Thalia Lyn, 2018 recipient ICD Group Chairman, Joseph M. Matalon and 2017 recipient, the former Sagicor Group Chairman and current Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Richard Byles.