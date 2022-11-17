Michael McMorris is new Jamaica Chamber of Commerce president Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) elected a new executive at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday (November 15) headed by Michael McMorris as president.

McMorris is the Principal of business management company KRONUS Limited and Chairman of the Victoria Mutual Group.

The JCC describes itself as a membership-based democratic, non-profit organisation, comprised of businesses and professionals working together to build and promote a healthy economy and to improve the quality of life for all Jamaicans.

Other members of the new executive are first vice president Phillip Ramson, Managing Director of Chas E Ramson and director of Caribbean Foods; second vice president, Emile Leiba, lawyer and managing director of DunnCox; third vice president Peter Graham, managing director of IGL and director of Jamaica Biscuit Company; fourth vice president Martha Miller, CEO of National Rums of Jamaica; and Honorary Treasury Soan Madden, Senior Manager at the JN Group.

Outgoing president Ian Neita highlighted some of the JCC’s achievements throughout the year. These included its role in navigating the country back to a semblance of normality after the pandemic by assisting the health sector and recovery strategies; addressing issues such as of energy security and economic recovery; and addressing crime management through its support of the Crime Monitoring Oversight Committee (CMOC).

Meanwhile, five directors were elected for the year. They are Nicola Madden-Greig, director of the Courtleigh Hospitality Group; Stephen Bell, regional vice-president of Seaboard Marine; Dr Wesley Hughes, partner, High Star Consulting Limited; Jason Clarke, CEO, of Optimum Trading Limited; and Jason Younis, director, Younis Investment.