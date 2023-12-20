Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts has responded to recent developments and accusations of unjust electoral practices as the organisation approaches next month’s election for JFF officers.

These allegations were asserted against Ricketts’ administration by vice president and rival Raymond Anderson, along with his Real Solid Action (RSA) team.

As the January 14 elections approach, Ricketts, who has held the presidency since 2017, expressed concern over the contentious nature of the campaign. Key issues include allegations of fraud related to the handling of stakeholders in Pillar Three and the controversy during the JFF Congress in Montego Bay.

Breaking his silence, Ricketts remarked on the need for mutual respect in adherence to the constitutional framework guiding the election process. In a statement released on Tuesday, he voiced his disappointment with the disturbing public comments surrounding the campaign.

“I have up until now refrained from offering any public comments regarding the election, as we are guided by a constitution, and I have always emphasised the need for both sides to maintain respect for each other, as we all need to live together after the election. There have been several comments made in the public, which are disturbing, to say the least,” Ricketts said in the release.

Addressing a specific incident involving Anderson and delegates being asked for their names before entering an extraordinary congress at the Montego Bay Community College, Ricketts countered accusations of intimidation.

He clarified that at a recent extraordinary congress, delegates had refused to provide names to security, a standard FIFA practice

“At a recent extraordinary congress, the matter escalated with some delegates arriving at the gate and refusing to provide their names to the security, which was done by everyone else, a standard practice within the FIFA organisations. As president, I not only waited on their team for almost an hour after the meeting was scheduled to start but allowed them to enter even with their refusal to provide their names,” the president explained.

Ricketts also highlighted a reported verbal exchange at a recent board meeting, which was escalated to the police as a threat. He dismissed it as an attempt to publicly embarrass his candidate, asserting that the incident did not warrant such drastic action.

Expressing his disappointment in the unfolding election process, Ricketts urged all involved parties to exercise good sense for the remainder of the respective campaigns.

“I am extremely disappointed that some elements have allowed the election process to play out in this manner, which is aimed at embarrassing persons. Once again, I ask all involved to let good sense prevail in the interest of football,” the release ended.

Raymond Anderson’s RSA slate comprises vice-presidential candidates Keith Wellington, Jacqueline Cummings-Martin, Donald Beckford, and Orville Powell, along with ordinary directors Carole Beckford and Whycliffe Cameron.

In contrast, Ricketts’s slate features vice presidents Gregory Daley, Elaine Walker-Brown, Raymond Grant, and Baron Watson, accompanied by ordinary directors Rudolph Speid and Bruce Gaynor.