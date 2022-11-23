Midnight snack? Man caught stealing ketchup from woman’s kitchen Loop Jamaica

Midnight snack? Man caught stealing ketchup from woman’s kitchen Loop Jamaica
A farmer who was allegedly caught stealing ketchup inside a woman’s house in Elderslie District, Maggotty, St Elizabeth just over a month ago has been charged with burglary and larceny.

The man – 50-year-old U-Roy Smith, otherwise called ‘Natchelous’ – allegedly broke into the woman’s house and was caught inside her kitchen about 12:45am on Friday, October 14.

The police said he had a bottle of ketchup and reportedly asked the woman for salt.

The woman, who the police said was fearful, gave him the salt, and he left through the back door.

A report was made to the police, and investigations led to Smith’s arrest, the police said. He was later charged and is now awaiting a court date.

