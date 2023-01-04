Mikael Phillips confirms half-brother arrested in big cocaine bust Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament (MP) for North West Manchester, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Mikael Phillips, has distanced himself from the arrest of his half-brother in connection to a major cocaine bust at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) earlier this week.

Phillips has also denied being under investigation in relation to Monday’s US$600,000 (Ja$90 million) drug seizure.

“I am not the subject of any investigation and have no reason to be involved with it,” declared Phillips in a statement.

According to the police, anomalies were detected on a suitcase that was destined for the United States during a routine security check at the airport on Monday.

A search of the luggage was conducted, and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was found.

Law enforcers subsequently launched a manhunt and the suspect was later apprehended in St Andrew.

In addressing swirling rumours on Wednesday, Phillips said the person who has been arrested is “my elder brother, of the half-blood, and who had not resided in Jamaica for over 30 years”.

Added the MP: “We are both sons of the late Mrs Minion Phillips, and have never resided together as brothers”.

Phillips reiterated his position that he remains unconnected to the development.

“I am aware of social (media) postings which have resulted in me being called by friends concerning the matter, and hence, I have decided to make a public statement setting out all the information I have concerning it.

“The issue is unrelated to me, and therefore I am and remain unconnected to it,” Phillips stated.