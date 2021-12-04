Militants kill at least 31 in central Mali, say local authorities

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The bus was attacked by unidentified gunmen as it traveled its twice-weekly route from the village of Songho to a market in Bandiagara, 10 kilometres (6 miles) away, said Moulaye Guindo, mayor of the nearby town of Bankass.

“Armed men … shot at the vehicle, slashed the tires, and shot at the people,” Guindo said.

He and another local official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said at least 31 were confirmed dead with many more wounded or missing.

The villages sit in the heart of the Mopti region, an epicenter of violence in Mali fueled by insurgents linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State

