Mills slams JOA over track official allocations for Paris Olympics

Legendary track and field coach Glen Mills has sharply criticized the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) over the number of track and field officials it will accredit for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, set to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) office on Monday, Mills lambasted the JOA for allocating only 14 slots for team officials.

Mills, the esteemed coach who guided Usain Bolt to becoming the greatest sprinter of all time, argued that this number is insufficient, given that Jamaica is expected to send at least 60 track and field athletes to the Games.

Drawing on his experience as the Jamaican technical director and coach at multiple Olympic Games, the head coach of the Racers Track Club underscored the challenges of managing a large Olympic delegation with limited support staff.

He also pointed out that, aside from diver Yona Knight-Wisdom, there is uncertainty about whether Jamaica will have athletes in any other sports, and this he believes makes the case for the track and field contingent to be given the respect it deserves.

The Jamaica Olympic trials to select the track and field team for the Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from June 27-30 at the National Stadium.

For more on this story, watch the video produced and edited by Marlon Reid.