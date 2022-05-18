Mindley grabs five as Scorpions take charge against Volcanoes | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Scorpions are well poised to take a first-innings lead over Windward Islands Volcanoes in their third-round fixture of the West Indies Championship in Trinidad and Tobago.

After dismissing the Volcanoes for 137 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the Scorpions reached 118 for four at the close of day one on Wednesday.

The day belonged to fast bowler Marquino Mindley who ended with a five-wicket haul.

The 27-year-old Mindley grabbed five for 20 to destroy the Windward Islands Volcanoes after they were asked to bat first.

Fellow pacer Nicholson Gordon supported well with four for 43 as he got the new ball to swing.

Keron Cottoy top-scored with 50 off 108 balls with eight fours while captain Kavem Hodge got 23 but no other batsman passed 20 as Volcanoes lost wickets steadily.

Jamaica Scorpions will resume Thursday morning just 19 runs behind the Volcanoes.

Opener John Campbell struck a fluent 48 from 50 balls with seven fours and a six, in a 71-run opening stand with Leroy Lugg who made 36.

Campbell added a further 35 for the second wicket with Jermaine Blackwood (26). However, Blackwood was one of three wickets to tumble for just 12 runs towards the end as left-arm pacer Preston McSween (2-38) struck twice in successive overs, also claiming the wicket of Nkrumah Bonner for just two.

Nightwatchman Mindley is not out on one.

At the Diego Martin Sports Complex, opening batsman Kieran Powell made his eighth first-class hundred as Leeward Islands Hurricanes powered their way to 308 for seven against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The left-handed Powell hit 139 and dominated Red Force’s attack which included Test pacers Shannon Gabriel and Jayden Seales, the latter of whom finished with two for 25 from a disciplined 13-over spell.

Altogether, Powell faced 211 balls and struck 17 fours and two sixes.

Amir Jagoo chipped in with 58 while Keacy Carty got 31 and Terrance Warde 26.

At Queen’s Park Oval, left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul gathered a typically patient unbeaten half-century as Guyana Harpy Eagles battled all day to reach 210 for four against leaders Barbados Pride.

Chanderpaul made 64 while Tevin Imlach stroked 53 and captain Leon Johnson 37.

Chanderpaul proved to be Harpy Eagles’ anchor in an innings consuming 259 balls and decorated by six fours, en route to his 11th first-class half-century.

Crucially, he forged stands of 94 for the second wicket with Imlach and 58 for the third with Johnson, as Guyana recovered from the early loss of Chandrepaul Hemraj in the fifth over – caught at the wicket off left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer.

Imlach counted seven fours off 147 balls before he was second out, caught at second slip by Shamarh Brooks defending off the back foot to pacer Ackeem Jordan, who has so far taken two for 50 on his first-class debut.

After the first two rounds in February, Barbados Pride headed the six-team points standings, followed by Trinidad & Tobago Red Force.

Barbados have 42.0 points, with the home team on 38.6 points and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes rounding out the top three with 24.6 points.

Fourth on the table are Guyana Harpy Eagles on 21.4 points, followed by Windward Islands Volcanoes on 10.9 points and Jamaica Scorpions on 8.8 points, respectively.