Miniature Man lands Caymanas Park feature race Loop Jamaica

Leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s MINIATURE MAN, last year’s 2000 Guineas winner, reported off a two-month break to land Sunday’s Caymanas Park feature, the Announcers’ Trophy at six and a half furlongs, with seven-pound female claiming rider Abigail Able.

Able, who had opened the weekend of racing astride DaCosta’s IANZHA LINKS on Saturday, rode a perfect race for her third win of the season.

Nudging her mount to make his bid at the half-mile market after breaking widest in the 14-horse field of overnight-allowance runners, MINIATURE MAN turned for home in chase of stablemate SUPER DUPER with champion jockey Anthony Thomas.

SUPER DUPER’s strides started shortening midway the stretch run, giving way to MINIATURE MAN, who pounced with Able to win in 1:19.1 at odds of 9-2.

UNRULY BOSS closed strongly against the rail to overhaul a weakening SUPER DUPER.

Leading rider Dane Dawkins notched a two-timer on the 10-race programme.

Dawkins, whose lead was reduced to one winner by champion jockey Anthony Thomas entering Sunday’s meet, booted home STEP IN FAITH and ONE DON in the first and fourth races, respectively.

Alford Brown saddled two winners, ALEXA’S LODGE in the seventh at six and a half furlongs, and YELLOWSTONE, who made all under a bustling ride from Tevin Foster, repelling DaCosta’s United States-bred LUKSOL with Robert Halledeen at five and a half furlongs.

Raving continues at the weekend with Saturday-Sunday meets.