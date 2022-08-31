Mining, manufacturing industries register declines in July Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mining, manufacturing industries register declines in July Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mining, manufacturing industries register declines in July

Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

Hundreds benefit from JN BeWi$e summer camp on investment

Palace Amusement stock up gains 21% on Tuesday

French football star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists

Lightning strikes knock out power; most areas restored says JPS

Jamaica and TT sign MOU to strengthen trade ties

Ronaldo will not be leaving Man United, says Ten Hag

Venus Williams, Raducanu, Osaka all out in US Open 1st round

Search on for 17-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

Wednesday Aug 31

30?C
Business
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated

iStok photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has reported that for the month of July 2022, output prices for producers in the Mining and Quarrying industry declined by 1.4 per cent and by 0.8 per cent in the manufacturing industry.

The main contributor to the downward movement in the mining industry was a 1.5 per cent fall in the index for the major group ‘Bauxite Mining and Alumina Processing’. There was also a decline in the index for the other major group, ‘Other Mining and Quarrying’, which moved down by 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing industry’s index recorded its first decline since the start of the 2022 calendar year, of 0.8 per cent, mainly attributed to the group ‘Refined Petroleum Products’ which declined 4.5 per cent.

STATIN however said the industry’s movement was tempered by a 0.2 per cent increase in the index for the major group ‘Food, Beverages and Tobacco’ and a 3.1 per cent rise in the ‘Wood, Wood Products and Furniture’ major group’s index.

Overall, for the one-year period July 2021 to July 2022, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the Mining and Quarrying industry rose by 5.9 per cent, due mainly to an increase of 5.8 per cent in the index for the major group ‘Bauxite Mining and Alumina Processing’.

The point-to-point index for the Manufacturing industry moved up by 20.8 per cent.

For the fiscal year-to-date, April 2022 – July 2022, the index for the Mining and Quarrying industry decreased by 0.5 per cent, while the index for the Manufacturing industry advanced by 4.8 per cent, the STATIN said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022

Business

Mining, manufacturing industries register declines in July

Sport

Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica lost to Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour

See also

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell continued his strong run of form to win the 110m hurdles at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, at the Allmend Stadium in L

Jamaica News

Manchester teacher charged with rape of 11-y-o

A 29-year-old schoolteacher, Miguel Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Spoon’, of Knockpatrick District, Manchester has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.
Detectives assigned to the Centre for

Jamaica News

Kidney dialysis patient wins $1M in Digicel Golden SIM promotion

Renewed hope and optimism glowed brightly on the face of 43-year-old J Williams, the 8th $1-million winner in the Digicel Golden SIM promotion. The father of two was overwhelmed with emotion when he v

Jamaica News

Retired teachers to fill gaps left by migrating colleagues

Those who are on long-leave also given chance to fill areas

Jamaica News

High praise for security forces amid ongoing street clean-up in MoBay

The security forces are being commended by residents in St James for the ongoing cleaning-up exercise on the streets of Montego Bay.
Dubbed ‘Operation Restore Paradise, a Public Order Reset’, the r

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols