Mining minister dissolves Clarendon Alumina Production Board | Loop Jamaica

Loop News has been informed that Mining Minister Robert Montague has intervened in the controversy at Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) and requested and received the resignation of the majority of members of the board of directors.

Montague intervened last night as controversy loomed at CAP over a series of contracts given to a consultancy firm in recent months. Board Chairman Norman Reid had resigned last week in protest at the extension of one of the contracts.

Among those who resigned from the CAP Board yesterday is its deputy chairman, Dennis Wright, who has been featuring prominently in the controversy.

Wright was taped in a recent board meeting ordering that the contract be renewed to ‘get on with the consulting work on behalf of the agency’. The tape was aired on radio last week.

The state-run entity Clarendon Alumina Production owns the government’s 45 per cent stake in Jamalco.

Montague is to brief Cabinet on Monday morning about the issues at CAP and his decision to dissolve the board.