Minister Browne gets Chile’s highest non-national award

AWARD: Juan Aníbal Barría, left, outgoing ambassador of Chile presents Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne with the Grand Cross of the Order of Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile’s highest honour for non-nationals, during a ceremony at the ambassador’s official residence in St Clair on Thursday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE –

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne received The Grand Cross of the Order of Bernardo O’Higgins, by Juan Aníbal Barría, Ambassador of Chile and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, on Thursday at the Chilean ambassador’s residence.

This award is the highest civilian honour conferred by the Chile Government to non-Chilean citizens and is given in recognition of distinguished service in several spheres, including the arts, science, education, commerce and for co-operation in strengthening friendly relations between Chile and a foreign country.

The Order of Bernardo O’Higgins is an extension of the “Order of Merit of Chile” (1817) and was created in 1965, to grant recognition to foreign individuals.

Browne, who is also a Government Senator, received the decoration for his work in strengthening relations between both countries while serving as non-resident ambassador of TT to Chile, while resident in Brazil, from 2017 to 2020, and as minister from 2020 to the present time.

Browne is the first Trini to receive this award in its history.

In accepting the award, he thanked the Government of Chile and dedicated the honour to the people of TT, its Government, the staff at the ministry, and last but no way least, his wife and children.

A close-up photo of The Grand Cross of the Order of Bernardo O’Higgins. –

Browne said his family has supported him through thick and thin and during his tenure as ambassador and now as a minister and senator.

He said he hoped the award and his story, leading to the receipt of the decoration, could inspire TT’s youth to aspire to do what is right always and to work hard to achieve their dreams, knowing they may be rewarded accordingly.

Browne invited all gathered at the event to elevate the value and importance of diplomacy, integrity, respect, decency, and resilience.

The evening was also one where Dr Browne and the diplomatic corps bade farewell to Ambassador Barría and his spouse on the completion of his tour of duty in TT, which began in September 2018.

