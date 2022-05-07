Minister McKenzie wants child killers hanged | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, is advocating that justice in the form of hanging, be meted out to criminals who murder Jamaica’s children.

In an interview on Sunday, at the annual wrath-laying ceremony at the Secret Garden Monument, in downtown Kingston, which holds the names of murdered children, McKenzie opined that the sentencing that is currently being imposed on the perpetrators is not adequate.

“Those that are killed in a confrontation where a gun boy would walk into a house and shoot an innocent child, there is no excuse. I don’t know how much policing or how many laws we can put on the books, but as far as I am concerned crime against children should be treated differently and those who murder children should get the capital punishment of death.

“There are persons who are saying it is a backward step to talk about hanging, but the price that these criminals are paying and careless parents for brutal assaults on children, we are not seeing anybody paying the price that they ought to pay and as a country, we must take stock and say ‘are we doing justice to the young people’,” McKenzie said.

Capital punishment, which in Jamaica is hanging, remains in the law books, even though the act has not been done on the island since 1988, when Nathan Allen, who was convicted of murder was killed on the gallows at Spanish Town Prison in St Catherine, where it was done.

A moratorium was placed on hanging after Allen’s death and it lasted until 2009, with Jamaica’s final appellate court, the Privy Council, ruling in 2003 that a period of more than five years’ delay in carrying out a death sentence, constituted cruel and inhuman punishment, which violated Jamaica’s constitution.

McKenzie, however, believes that a serious approach must be taken to protect the lives of the island’s children, with hundreds being murdered in recent years by hoodlums, with the Secret Garden Monument, which was constructed in 2008 now out of space to hold the names of those killed. The monument was built during Mckenzie’s term as Mayor of Kingston.

“We can no longer continue, conveniently, to speak out about the atrocities that are being treated to the young people right across the country and we are not comfortable that every year, we come here to commemorate the unfortunate demise of young people, whose contribution to Jamaica can never be measured because we don’t know what it is they would have been able to contribute.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but I want to expand this, not just to a village, but to a country, where all of us must become a parent for those who need it and even for those who have parents because too much teachings are not overdoing it.

What we need is a country that is more responsive and understanding and appreciative of the children, but it has to start in the home first,” McKenzie said.

He stated that a new monument will be constructed to hold the names of children who are killed.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, agrees that child murders must be hanged.

“The issue of murder is a major issue in society. The issue of murdering children, and violence against children is a very serious issue and I believe that I would concur with Minister McKenzie, with respect to looking at the issue seriously, in terms of the legal framework,” Williams said when quizzed.