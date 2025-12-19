Students of CASE in Portland stage protest following reports of alleged rape of female student South East St. Ann MP saddened by deaths of 2 constituents in Moneague crash JFJ calls for decriminalization of consensual sex between minors CASE to seek assistance from gov't to improve campus security Thousands of FLOW customers in the Corporate Area without service following cable vandalism Gov't commences road patching works in Kingston under the Go Road Rehabilitation Programme
Minister of Industry and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill meets stakeholders to support business recovery after Hurricane Melissa

19 December 2025
Minister of Industry and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill met with approximately 61 stakeholders from across the distributive trade sector today, as works continue to keep businesses operating and support recovery in affected parishes.

The hybrid meeting followed an initial engagement on October 31 and formed part of the Ministry’s continued dialogue with the private sector to strengthen coordination, improve information flow and support targeted interventions for affected businesses.

Participants were asked to identify key medium-sized business operations in the seven most affected parishes, that with the Ministry’s assistance, can act as places from which the government could reach community residents.

Participants represented a broad cross-section of the sector, including telecommunications, manufacturing and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as key business organizations such as the Small Business Association of Jamaica.

Senator Hill highlighted the importance of the meetings, noting that engagement with stakeholders help to ensure those who need help receive it.

