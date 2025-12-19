Minister of Industry and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill meets stakeholders to support business recovery after Hurricane Melissa





Minister of Industry and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill met with approximately 61 stakeholders from across the distributive trade sector today, as works continue to keep businesses operating and support recovery in affected parishes.

The hybrid meeting followed an initial engagement on October 31 and formed part of the Ministry’s continued dialogue with the private sector to strengthen coordination, improve information flow and support targeted interventions for affected businesses.

Participants were asked to identify key medium-sized business operations in the seven most affected parishes, that with the Ministry’s assistance, can act as places from which the government could reach community residents.

Participants represented a broad cross-section of the sector, including telecommunications, manufacturing and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as key business organizations such as the Small Business Association of Jamaica.

Senator Hill highlighted the importance of the meetings, noting that engagement with stakeholders help to ensure those who need help receive it.