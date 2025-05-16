Ministries of Education, Homeland Security partner to address school violence

News Photo: Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education has joined efforts with the Ministry of Homeland Security to address the growing issue of student indiscipline in schools.

The issue emerged as a significant national concern following a recent school fight which was recorded on video and uploaded to social media. In the incident, a female student of the South East Port of Spain Secondary School suffered a fractured nose, broken tooth and other injuries after she was beaten by classmates in the washroom.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday at the Post Cabinet Media Briefing indicated that her government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to school violence, with students who assault their classmates to face expulsion.

The Prime Minister stressed that schools must remain secure environments for learning and development not spaces of fear, disruption, or violence. She called for a collaborative approach to address the rising incidents of misconduct and aggression among students.

To this end, Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander visited South East Port of Spain Secondary School on Friday. The ministers met with the principal and staff to hear their concerns firsthand, assess the current environment, and explore solutions to restore order.

Minister Dowlath strongly condemned the incident.

He said: “Acts of violence among students are entirely unacceptable. Schools must remain safe spaces for all. Any behaviour that threatens this environment will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

The visit also included a tour of the school’s facilities and operational areas to better understand the challenges being faced on the ground. Teachers were encouraged to provide direct feedback to both ministries to shape a sustainable and way forward.

The National School Code of Conduct and the National School Discipline Matrix is now under review in direct response to the escalating levels of student indiscipline.

The review is a critical reassessment aimed at introducing more stringent, relevant, and enforceable measures to strengthen existing policies. The Ministry said it recognises that the current frameworks must evolve to effectively address the realities of modern-day infractions, including serious breaches of conduct and violence in schools.

Greater clarity, consistency, and consequences will be embedded into the revised disciplinary structure to ensure it is firm, fair, and fit for purpose. It’s meant to establish a system of discipline that not only deters misconduct but also reinforces accountability and respect across all educational institutions.

The Ministry of Education emphasised the crucial role of parents and guardians in supporting the national effort, noting that the responsibility of fostering discipline and positive behaviour begins at home.

The Ministry urged parents to work in partnership with schools and authorities to reinforce core values, respect, and accountability, both at home and in the community. It said a united approach between educators, parents, and the wider society is essential to create a safe and supportive educational environment for both students and teachers.

The Ministry said it remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders, teachers, school leaders, students, parents, and community partners to restore discipline, foster respect, and ensure that all schools remain secure, structured spaces conducive to learning and personal growth.