Ministry of Education monitoring weather alerts

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Ministry of Education says it is working closely with the ministries of Public Utilities, Rural Development and Local Government and Works and Transport to monitor the weather situation throughout the day.

This comes after the Met Office elevated the adverse weather alert and riverine flood alert to the orange level on Sunday morning. The orange level alert is in place until Monday.

The Education Ministry’s release added should it become necessary a further release would be issued later on Sunday regarding any adjustments to school operations.

In a release on Sunday as well, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) asked citizens to take several precautionary steps in light of the updated orange-level weather alert, among them preparing emergency resources.

In its release, the ODPM reminded the country that TT was not under tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning.

Given the elevation of the adverse weather alert, the ODPM asked people to take precaution to preserve life, livelihood and property.

In its precautionary measures, the ODPM asked people to stay informed by looking out for alerts, warnings and public safety information from official sources; not to walk, play or drive through flood waters unless it was absolutely necessary and be cautious when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide –prone areas.

It also asked people to review and update their family emergency plans. “If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, please adequately prepare for the possibility of an evacuation,” it said.

It also asked people to identify easily accessible and safe locations to meet, if separated.

In its precautionary measures, it asked people to assemble an emergency kit that would last three-seven days as well as to ensure all important documents are in a waterproof bag.

“Prepare for flooding by elevating items above ground level and unplugging sensitive electronic equipment.

“If you are in an area where flood risk is high, keep sandbags on hand. These can be acquired from your local municipal corporation,” it said.

