Ministry of Education wants PEP markers | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Education and Youth, through the Student Assessment Unit, is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the position of Marker for the first official electronic marking of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Grade Five assessment.

Applicants must be trained teachers with at least three years’ work experience; currently teaching, preferably at the primary school level (grades four, five and six); and have a working knowledge of the National Standards Curriculum.

Those who have participated in any of the Student Assessment Unit’s Training Workshops will hold a distinct advantage.

Successful applicants will be required to have a reliable Internet connection; have a functioning laptop or desktop computer; use the Google Chrome browser throughout the activity; participate in the marking process as part of the team to mark open-ended response-type questions in one of the following: Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies, or Science; and use the scoring rubric to accurately score students’ responses.

Interested persons may apply here.

The deadline for submission of applications is Monday, June 20. For further information or queries, individuals can contact the Student Assessment Unit at (876) 948-2752 or [email protected].