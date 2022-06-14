Ministry of Education wants PEP markers | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Ministry of Education wants PEP markers | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

#TravelTuesdays storytime with Lutan Fyah in Africa

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Turku

Bounty Killer ‘is dancehall music’

Brutal Bairstow smashes England to series win over New Zealand

JPS Foundation and IDB LAB host successful boot camp for innovators

Jamaica Festival Song Competition back on

Introducing Mr & Mrs Green #BriceGoesGreen

Darwin N??ez completes $79m move to Liverpool from Benfica

Ministry of Education wants PEP markers

Seven COVID deaths recorded amid 84 new cases, 23.1% positivity rate

Tuesday Jun 14

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Education and Youth, through the Student Assessment Unit, is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the position of Marker for the first official electronic marking of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Grade Five assessment.

Applicants must be trained teachers with at least three years’ work experience; currently teaching, preferably at the primary school level (grades four, five and six); and have a working knowledge of the National Standards Curriculum.

Those who have participated in any of the Student Assessment Unit’s Training Workshops will hold a distinct advantage.

Successful applicants will be required to have a reliable Internet connection; have a functioning laptop or desktop computer; use the Google Chrome browser throughout the activity; participate in the marking process as part of the team to mark open-ended response-type questions in one of the following: Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies, or Science; and use the scoring rubric to accurately score students’ responses.

Interested persons may apply here.

The deadline for submission of applications is Monday, June 20. For further information or queries, individuals can contact the Student Assessment Unit at (876) 948-2752 or [email protected].

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

#TravelTuesdays storytime with Lutan Fyah in Africa

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Turku

Entertainment

Bounty Killer ‘is dancehall music’

More From

Jamaica News

Sykes questions aspects of prosecution’s case against ‘Clans’ accused

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has described as “remarkable”, the lack of evidence presented by the prosecution to link alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang to the murder of an unide

Jamaica News

See also

JCF getting some of the brightest minds, says senior cop

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dian Bartley believes the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is attracting quality people as members, who continue to serve the population despite continuous criticism fr

Entertainment

Star-studded show as Bounty Killer turns 50

It was a star-studded showing at the downtown Kingston headquarters of Digicel on Sunday, as members of the dancehall fraternity poured into the car park for the ‘Made in JamRoc’ stage show in celebra

Jamaica News

Man in hospital under police guard after robbery attempt on gun holder

A 22-year-old man who turned up at a hospital for medical attention after allegedly attempting to rob a couple, one of whom is a licensed firearm holder, in Westmoreland on Friday, has been charged.

Jamaica News

WATCH: Mentally challenged man foils credit union robbery with ‘bluff’

A mentally challenged man foiled a credit union robbery in St James on Friday by pointing a piece of hose, barking out gunshot sounds and chasing off five armed would-be-robbers.
Reports

Jamaica News

Deliverymen killed in Waterford on Sunday identified

One of two men who were gunned down in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine by persons so far unknown on Sunday, has been fully identified.
One of the men is Shomari Henry, 29, while the other has be

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols