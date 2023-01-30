Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Renewal moving HQ to new location

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Renewal wishes to inform members of the public that its headquarters are no longer located in the Ministry of Agriculture Building on Queen Elizabeth Highway.

Effective Monday 6th February 2023, the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Renewal as well as the Lands Division will be located on Friars Hill Road in the building immediately North of the APUA Power Station.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]