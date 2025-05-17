Ministry of the People: National Family Services Division operational

News Minister of the People and Social Development, Vandana Mohit.

The Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services assures the public that the National Family Services Division (NFSD) has not been disbanded and remains operational and actively engaged in the delivery of necessary services to clients throughout the country.

This clarification comes in response to inaccurate claims circulating on social media, which the Ministry strongly refutes.

The Ministry says in recent years, due to staffing limitations, some positions within the Division were filled on a short-term contractual basis. These contracts have now been completed.

Vandana Mohit, Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, has reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to ensure the continued delivery of services, through the National Family Services Division, and across all divisions of the Ministry to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.