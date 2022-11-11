Minute Car Rentals boost fleet through new affiliates Loop Jamaica

Minute Car Rentals wants to add 60 cars to its fleet by December under its newest venture, Minute RentCars, which it hopes will see individuals signing up to allow the company to use their vehicles for hire.

The expansion push comes on the heels of a franchise acquisition that has “opened up our reservation board tremendously,” CEO and Founder, Ferone Bryan told Loop News.

The company, which began operating in 2018, currently has a fleet of 40 cars split between itself and 30 long-term affiliates.

“We started this mission as the very first company to offer hourly rental in addition to our daily rental. As we continue to evolve, we are always looking at how best we can add value to the market that we serve, expand our target audience and scale our company beyond its current operational capacity,” Bryan said in a media release.’

The company hopes to attract new affiliates under its Minute RentCars Programme, thereby expanding its reach islandwide.

As for how the programme works: “You would sign up. We invite you for an inspection. Once your car is ok, we assign you an affiliate number and with that, you will be open to our reservation board which is monitored through WhatsApp,” Bryan said.

The company has found favour with individuals who were operating as informal car rental entities as well as private car owners who want to make money on the side, Bryan said.

“Before we had an affiliates programme, we catered to a lot of individuals who were overseas who didn’t have use for their cars…but that was on a longer-term relationship. With the launch of this initiative, we have moved into the part-time arrangements where people can now drive their cars and [still] rent it with us,” he said.

“We also have a lot of individuals who drive their cars to work and then may want it to earn some money to pay their car note, so it’s a mix of both,” he said

Minute Car Rentals started as an hourly car rental company with two small Suzuki Altos. But “we are giving people the option now to rent their cars for six hours or more,” Bryan said.

The company provides insurance coverage, to an extent, to ensure the safety of drivers, customers and assets.

“The moment I get access to your car, anything that happens goes on my insurance coverage, not yours. We also have internal liability coverage that covers you up to $150,000 for bumps and scratches,” he said.

There is also the option of paying a daily sum for insurance coverage for the rental period.

“Say, for example, you have accepted a 10-day booking, we generate a cover note for those 10 days and the insurance is paid per day by the affiliate.

All vehicles are also tracked and monitored.

Minute Car Rentals is also set to open its second location in Montego Bay shortly and has plans to be the first car rental company to list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

“…We want to achieve this within the next three years. As a fast-rising MSME, our company’s vision has always been centred on a multi-dimensional outlook that seeks to enhance economic growth, provide income and create the highest value and convenience for our customers,” Bryan said.

Minute RentCars kicked off on November 1.

By Tameka Gordon