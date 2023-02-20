Miss Kitty announced as patron of inaugural EU-Jamaica 5K Loop Jamaica

The Delegation of the European Union to Jamaica is pleased to announce Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton, attorney-at-law and broadcaster as patron of the inaugural European Union-Jamaica 5K Road Race.

The event, which will be held downtown Kingston on March 12 at 6:30 am, aims to galvanise participants around the theme: ‘All Together Against Crime and Violence’. It will also raise awareness of the EU’s support to the Citizen Security Plan of the Government of Jamaica.

“Meaningful public engagement is a critical component of any effort to improve citizen security. We’re pleased to have Miss Kitty on board as our patron to amplify the message that we need all hands on deck to disrupt the scourge of crime and violence. Miss Kitty works at the intersection of popular culture, rule of law and gender equality. Therefore, she is uniquely positioned to meet citizens where they are,” said Marianne Van Steen, Ambassador of the European Union to Jamaica.

For her part, Miss Kitty believes there is no time for inaction in the fight against crime and violence and she hopes her association with the event will help to move the needle forward.

She said, “I’m thrilled to be the Patron of the inaugural EU-Jamaica 5K, as we steadily push to create a safer and more secure Jamaica. Education provides solid routes of action for social change. I’m pleased that the proceeds of the event will fund a special literacy summer camp and cover the entry fee for students and members of downtown Kingston communities.”

The literacy summer camp for students at Kingston High School will be organised by the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) and Creative Language-Based Learning, an educational non-profit. The camp is part of the MOEY-led Inter-Ministerial 34 Schools’ Strategy and the broader Citizen Security Plan of the Government of Jamaica, supported by the EU.

The strategy was developed to strengthen services specifically in schools located within Zones of Special Operations. These schools have identified literacy as a crucial issue to be addressed to improve academics, safety and security.

The race will be organised by Running Events Jamaica. The staging area of the race will be the car park at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, 2 Port Royal Street, Kingston waterfront. The race will start at the corner of Port Royal Street and George’s Lane, then left onto Duke Street, continuing onto Ocean Boulevard.

Then, onto Pechon Street, right onto Harbour Street, left onto King Street, right onto Water Lane, right onto East Street and left onto Harbour Street. From there, it will proceed onto Michael Manley Boulevard. Runners will then make a U-turn at Paradise Street to return along Michael Manley Boulevard, onto Port Royal Street, to finish at the corner of Port Royal and Hanover Streets.

There will be entertainment and T-shirts for participants as well as medals for the first 2,000 finishers. Race amenities will include hydration stations and adequate medical coverage. The race will be accessible to all residents, including persons with disabilities. Registration is open at runningeventsja.com and the fee is $2,000.