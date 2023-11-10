Miss Kitty announces her pregnancy in style with hubby  Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Miss Kitty (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Popular media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton-Wilkinson and her husband, King’s Counsel Ian Wilkinson are expecting their first child together. 

The newly-weds made the big reveal on CVM at Sunrise, a morning programme which Hylton-Wilkinson has been co-hosting since September on CVM Television. 

There was much excitement on the programme’s set as ‘Miss Kitty’ underwent an ultrasound on air. Her husband was by her side, too, providing a kiss to her as the news was revealed. 

This is ‘Miss Kitty’s’ first child.

Social media users expressed their joy at the news that the couple—both attorneys—were welcoming a ‘bundle of joy’ in their marriage.

“This is wonderful news! Congrats to you both,” shared Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, on Instagram.

“I have never been more happy for someone that I don’t have a relationship with. Congratulations Miss Kitty,” a woman wrote on social media. 

“Blessings upon the Wilkinsons,” said another woman.

The announcement of the pregnancy comes after the couple tied the knot on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Panaroma Estate in Cooper’s Hill, St Andrew. 

The Wilkinsons had been dating for some time before getting married.

