Miss Kitty heads to CVM-TV Loop Jamaica

CVM-TV today announced its refreshed brand and new content, including the addition of high-energy media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton and experienced broadcaster Dennis Brooks as co-hosts of its ‘Sunrise’ morning show.

Miss Kitty, a popular media personality, left Nationwide at the end of last year.

Tami Chin Mitchell and Ity Ellis will also lead the ‘Sunrise’ morning show, while broadcaster Stephen McHugh will join newscaster Kerlyn Brown as anchors of CVM News @ 7.

The new faces for CVM-TV’s Sunrise morning show (from left) Tami Chin Mitchell, Dennis Brooks, Miss Kitty, and Ity Ellis.

At its content showcase, dubbed the ‘CVMMYS’, held at Palace Cineplex in Kingston, the company outlined its new direction, the addition of personalities for existing and new local programmes, plus new international content.

“Today represents another chapter on this exciting journey for CVM with our new-look logo and our new-look channel, which will debut on air in July,” said Olly McIntosh, Chief Executive Officer of CVM. “The enhanced programming featuring Wayne Marshall, Miss Kitty, Dennis, Tami and Kerlyn plus our expanded reach repositions CVM to deliver an unrivalled viewing experience for the Jamaican and Diaspora audience.”

CVM shared that it will be adding local content with star power like Wayne Marshall, who will be the host of The Cut – a male-centric talk show set in a local barbershop where celebrity and every day guests can let their guard down and share their perspectives on a wide range of male-focused topics.

Other programmes will include the return of the Jamaican favourite, Royal Palm Estate, new original shows like Box Lunch Special, Que10, Foolishness and Friday Night Special in addition to international content.

CVM also has a new tagline, “See it Happen”, which, it says, encapsulates its commitment to bringing viewers closer to the action, emotions, and stories that shape the world.