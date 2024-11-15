Miss Trinidad and Tobago Crowned Miss Congeniality 2024 

News Americas, New York, NY, November 16, 2024: Trinidad and Tobago’s Miss Universe 2024 delegate, Jenelle Thongs, has been crowned Miss Congeniality at this year’s Nov. 16th competition, held in Mexico City, Mexico, a recognition that celebrates her warmth, kindness, and ability to connect meaningfully with others. The award is given to the contestant deemed most approachable and kindhearted by her peers.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Jenelle Thongs Crowned Miss Congeniality 2024. (Miss Universe image)

Despite facing criticism on social media about her wardrobe, appearance, and age, the 32-year-old Thongs has stood firm, reminding everyone of her confidence and purpose.

In a post on the official Miss Trinidad and Tobago Facebook page, Jenelle Thongs addressed the negativity with grace and determination:“I’m sorry to disappoint the haters, but I am that girl! I will never dim my light for anyone else.”

In a heartfelt four-minute video, Thongs revealed that the social media backlash initially caught her off guard but became a source of strength: “Hearing things about yourself right before stepping onto the big stage can affect your psyche, but I chose to channel it into something positive. Your words don’t get to me; they fuel me.”

Her fellow contestants also rallied behind her, with Miss Cambodia and Miss Lebanon praising her authenticity. Miss Cambodia declared, “Yes, she’s the best, you guys don’t know.”

Thongs’ authenticity and resilience shone through during the preliminary rounds, earning her the coveted Miss Congeniality title. Reflecting on the honor, she shared:“I am so blessed and honored to be given this award because it truly means I achieved what I set out to do—to make lasting connections and impressions with the girls, the team, and everyone involved.”

The Miss Universe organization shared her joy, posting:“We’re thrilled to announce Janelle Thongs as our Miss Congeniality winner! Her kindness and warmth have captured our hearts.”

Beyond the pageant, Jenelle Thongs highlighted her personal project, The Sprouting Onion, which empowers individuals by addressing psychological and cognitive layers to promote personal and community growth. “This win is not just for me but for all of us as we champion women’s empowerment and respect for cultural differences,” she added.

Thongs expressed gratitude to her supporters in Trinidad and Tobago, sharing a heartfelt message on social media: “Journeying with me to the universe has been nothing short of a dream. I bleed red, white, and black for you, living our national motto of unity every day on this global stage.”

The 73rd Miss Universe competition, which took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, was won by Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjær Theilvig. The first runner up was the first runner-up Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina while Miss Mexico Maria Fernanda Beltran was the second runner-up.

Read More: Miss Universe 2024: The Caribbean and Latin American Contestants