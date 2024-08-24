Miss Universe Jamaica et al support St Elizabeth deaf community

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl’s devastation, particularly in St Elizabeth, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization embarked on a philanthropic mission.

Led by the reigning title-holder Rachel Silvera and contestants from the 2024 pageant, went to the breadbasket of Jamaica to support a vulnerable community.

The St Elizabeth Deaf Community, comprising approximately 300 residents in Ridge, St Elizabeth, is a large portion of Jamaica’s Deaf population.

The initiative was, for MUJ top 15 finalist Michalia Cowan, one that’s particularly close to the heart.

L-R: MUJ 2024 contestants, Deidrian Downer, Miss Universe Jamaica Central 2024; Latoya McKenzie, Miss Jamaica Bikini International 2024; and Anastasia Thomas, Miss Universe 2024 Top 15 finisher joined Miss Universe Jamaica 2024 Rachel Silvera in learning words in sign language from Andre Witter, CEO, Ready to Sign Jamaica. (Photos: Contributed)

It was bittersweet for Cowan, who’s connected to the community by way of a deaf mother and a St Elizabeth native.

Cowan’s passion for supporting the deaf community stems from her desire to alleviate the daily challenges they face, especially in accessing critical information during national emergencies, such as natural disasters or health crises.

With empathy and dedication, the team pooled their resources and garnered public support to provide essential supplies, including cleaning materials, food, household items, and first aid equipment.

At the handing over ceremony that took place at the Deaf Community Center, additional supplies were donated to aid in the facility’s much-needed repairs.

MUJ 2024 Rachel Silver strongly believes in giving back as it highlights how ‘interconnected humans are’.

The well-spoken beauty queen – who impressed the judges during the pageant with her response on gender roles – stated that the initiative ‘acknowledges how our personal wellbeing is deeply intertwined with the wellbeing of others’.

She continued noting that the give-back contributes to ‘the fulfillment we feel when we contribute to the greater good.’

‘The giving of oneself transcends self-interests or desires, it is our God-appointed duty’, she added.

‘In giving back we break down barriers and cultivate compassion which is essential in creating a more equitable Jamaica and universe.’

Meanwhile, for Cowan, ‘supporting the deaf community in St Elizabeth after the hurricane is not just about providing relief’, but that it’s also a means of ‘reaffirming our commitment to inclusivity and understanding.

‘The MUJ group’s interaction with this resilient community highlights the importance and power of learning from one another’s experiences.’

The St Elizabeth Deaf Community Centre, which is a hub for the community, has been struggling with termite damage, and requires urgent electrical repairs.

Unfortunately, the centre has faced additional challenges due to repeated break-ins, resulting in the loss of valuable resources.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization provides a platform to demonstrate their commitment to national development and a dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

According to Karl Williams, co-national director, ‘This trip to the very important community of Ridge, St Elizabeth speaks volumes about our mandate in action. We are not only about the glamorous side of the pageant, but here we are enhancing lives through beauty. We thank all the players involved, but in particular, we would like to extend sincere thanks to Swift Car Rentals and its team who provided transportation for the group and supplies to travel to St Elizabeth.’

The MUJ team extends gratitude to Michalia Cowan for her exceptional coordination efforts in collecting and distributing commodities to those in need in Ridge.

In addition, the team has expressed appreciation to Celine Deidrick, Dr Sandra Swaby, and Kimberly Duffus, the 2024 MUJ contestants who contributed generously despite being unable to participate in person.

The selflessness and dedication of those that contributed to the cause, and accompanied the team on the mission to St Elizabeth was not overlooked, and was described as ‘truly inspiring’, as relayed in a statement from the team.