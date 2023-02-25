Miss Universe Puerto Rico allows transgender contestant for first time Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Daniela Arroyo Gonz?lez is making history in the Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition as the first transgender person to participate.

Daniela is described in the Miss Universe Puerto Rico list of candidates published on February 23, 2023, as “a graduated Public Relations professional” who “wants to create positive changes from communications.”

The statement continued: “She longs to live in a less polarized society, where differences can be appreciated and embraced as something positive that unites instead of something that separates.”

Reacting to Daniela’s entry in the Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition, one member of the public said that “If you were my daughter I would be very, very proud of you! You are the queen of this year!”

Another said, “I can’t wait for this evolution! Eager that I get a good sponsor.”

A third person said, “beautifullll! What pride, we are moving forward.”

Not everyone was in support, however, with one person saying “No thanks, he will always be a man, next.”

It is understood that if Daniela wins, it will be the first time Puerto Rico has a transgender representative at the Miss Universe event.

While a first for Miss Universe Puerto Rico, it would not be a first for the Miss Universe competition at the international level. This is because ?ngela Maria Ponce Camacho (shown below) made history at Miss Universe 2018 as the first openly transgender contestant competing for the title after being crowned Miss Spain.

?ngela Maria Ponce Camacho (Miss Spain 2018) (Photo credit: Facebook, Missosology)

