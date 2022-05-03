Missing 14-year-old girl last seen at school | Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Angelene Brown of Burnside Valley, Red Hills, St Andrew, who has been missing since Monday, May 2.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Red Hills police are that about 3pm, Angelene was last seen at her school wearing a blue tunic. All efforts to locate her since have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angelene Brown is being asked to contact the Red Hills police at 876-945-8270, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.