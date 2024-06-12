Missing 22-y-o last seen at bar in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Missing 22-y-o last seen at bar in Clarendon Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
3 hrs ago

Ebony Ebanks

Twenty-two-year-old Ebony Ebanks of Duke Street, May Pen in Clarendon, has been missing since Friday, June 7.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 9:50pm, Ebony was last seen at a bar in Toll Gate, Clarendon, wearing a grey blouse, black skirt and a pair of black slippers.

She has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ebony Ebanks is asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

