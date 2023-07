An elderly fisherman who had been reported missing in St Thomas since last Wednesday, was found dead on Sunday morning.

Escolon Brown, 77, from Rocky Point in the parish, was found hanging from a tree by the neck during a search by community members.

He had been reported missing, having been last seen on the main road in the community, and the matter was being investigated by the Golden Grove police in the parish.

Reports have suggested that Brown had been acting strangely for some time.