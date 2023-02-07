Missing file reappears in Solicitor General’s office

Black Immigrant Daily News

A copy of the malicious prosecution lawsuit filed by nine men who were freed on charge of murdering businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman. File photo/Roger Jacob

THE “missing” malicious prosecution file of the nine former Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder accused has been found.

In a late-night press release on Monday, retired High Court judge Stanley John who has been appointed to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the file announced the latest twist in the bizarre development involving the file which allegedly went missing on June 23, 2020, a day after it was served on the Solicitor General’s department.

The claim was filed by the nine men who were seeking $3.5 million each in compensation for the failed criminal charges.

In his statement, sent at 9.05 pm Monday, from the Attorney General’s office, John said in his capacity as lead investigator in the disappearance of the file, he was told on the evening of February 6 by acting Solicitor General Karleen Seenath “that the file in question was today handed over to her.”

“I have immediately instructed that the acting Solicitor General (secure that file for collection by the investigation team, the re-appearance of this file forms part of the continuing investigation.”

The statement gave no details on where the file was found or by whom.

John’s appointment as the lead investigator to probe the circumstances behind the missing file which led the High Court to award the nine former murder accused over $20 million in compensation on January 30.

On February 1, Attorney General Reginald Armour revealed at a media conference the file had gone missing. His revelation came two days after Master Martha Alexander awarded the men $2 million each. Armour admitted the first time his office heard of the malicious prosecution claim was when a decision was given and no one had appeared for the state in the malicious prosecution lawsuit.

Since then, the Opposition leader has filed a motion of no-confidence in the Attorney General. They have also called for investigations by the Law Association and Police Commissioner Erla Christopher.

On Monday night, at a UNC meeting, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she wrote Chief Justice Ivor Archie calling for the Judiciary to clear the air and the name of Judge Karen Reid-Ballantyne who appeared for the State at the assessment hearing before the master in November 2021.

The Judiciary has yet to respond to questions sent by Newsday last week.

Also appointed to advise the State on its next move in the débâcle was retired Appeal Court judge, Rolston Nelson, SC.

