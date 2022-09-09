Missing Hanover man last seen at work in MoBay Loop Jamaica

Twenty-year-old Jamar Mason, a customer service representative of Lookout district in Hopewell, Hanover has been missing since Wednesday, September 7.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Sandy Bay police are that about 5pm, Mason was last seen at work in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James.

His mode of dress when last seen is unknown. All attempts to contact him have failed, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamar Mason is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay police at 876-953-5312, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.