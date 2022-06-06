Missing security guard last seen leaving home for work | Loop Jamaica

Cecil Douglas, 54, a security guard of Kirby Way in Waterford, St Catherine has been missing since June 2.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford police are that about 6:30am, Douglas was last seen at home, leaving for work, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a pair of slippers. No one has heard from him since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cecil Douglas is asked to contact the Waterford police at 876-988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

