Missing teen last seen at bus stop in St James community Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Devina Brown, otherwise called ‘Vina’, of Wiltshire, Anchovy in St James, who has been missing since January 9.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 135 centimetres (four feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Anchovy police are that about 7am, Devina was last seen at a bus stop in her community, wearing a blue tunic with yellow stripes around the sleeves and a pair of black shoes.

She has not been heard from since then, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Devina Brown is asked to contact the Anchovy police at 876-956-4100, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.