Missing teen last seen at Marcus Garvey Technical High | Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Anna-Lecia Walker of Caledonia district, St Ann, who has been missing since Friday, May 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Watt Town police are that about 4pm, Anna-Lecia was last seen on the compound of the Marcus Garvey Technical High School wearing a white blouse and a dark blue pleated skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anna-Lecia Walker is being asked to contact the Watt Town police at 876-480-1105, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.