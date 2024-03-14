Missing woman last seen at municipal corporation building in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Fifty-two-year-old Dawnette Jones of Bromely Close, Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Friday, March 8.

She is of brown complexion and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Greater Portmore police are that, between the hours of 4am and 11am,

Jones was last seen at the municipal corporation building in the parish wearing a black tracksuit.

She has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dawnette Jones is asked to contact the Greater Portmore police at 876-989-0623, 119

police emergency number or the nearest police station.