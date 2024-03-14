Missing woman last seen at municipal corporation building in Portmore Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Missing woman last seen at municipal corporation building in Portmore Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Liverpool rout Sparta to reach Europa League quarterfinals

Missing Portmore woman last seen at municipal corporation building

A woman’s guide to long-term financial independence

‘Victorious!’ Vybz Kartel reacts after Privy Council decision

Hill calls on businesses to move beyond social media complaints

‘Fada God answer wi prayer,’ says Waterford man after Kartel ruling

Leon Bailey dropped from Reggae Boyz Nations League squad

Lawyer bats for ‘no retrial’ in Shawn Storm, Kartel murder case

Why the UK Privy Council quashed Kartel’s murder conviction 

Ocho Rios Primary to get 25 new computers from businessman

Thursday Mar 14

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Dawnette Jones

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fifty-two-year-old Dawnette Jones of Bromely Close, Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Friday, March 8.

She is of brown complexion and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Greater Portmore police are that, between the hours of 4am and 11am,

Jones was last seen at the municipal corporation building in the parish wearing a black tracksuit.

She has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dawnette Jones is asked to contact the Greater Portmore police at 876-989-0623, 119

police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Liverpool rout Sparta to reach Europa League quarterfinals

Jamaica News

Missing Portmore woman last seen at municipal corporation building

Business

A woman’s guide to long-term financial independence

More From

Jamaica News

Female security guard dead after being hit by car in St Mary

A female security guard died as a result of injuries she sustained upon being struck by a motor vehicle along the Trinity main road in St Mary on Monday.
The deceased is 34-year-old Afia Archer, wh

Sport

See also

Leon Bailey dropped from Reggae Boyz Nations League squad

Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri has earned his first senior Jamaica call-up

Jamaica News

Why the UK Privy Council quashed Kartel’s murder conviction 

Trial judge’s decision to continue with tainted juror breached his, other accused’s right to fair hearing

Carnival

Yard Mas Carnival signs Rebel, Ding Dong for road march

Yard Mas has ‘up the ante’ for Carnival in Jamaica with the signing of dancing trendsetters Rebel and Ding Dong as official brand ambassadors for their 2024 carnival season.
“We welcome the collabo

Jamaica News

‘Fada God answer wi prayer,’ says Waterford man after Kartel ruling

Celebration in Portmore after Privy Council decision on Vybz Kartel, co-convicts’ murder appeal

Jamaica News

School principal and politician granted $600K bail on buggery charge

Errol Bascoe, the principal of Tacky High School in St Mary and People’s National Party (PNP) politician who was charged with buggery, was on Tuesday granted $600,000 bail when he appeared in the St M

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols