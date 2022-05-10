Missing woman last seen in HWT-bound taxi | Loop Jamaica

Nineteen-year-old Aliya Beckford of Beale Avenue, Elletson Flat in St Andrew has been missing since Friday, April 22, which is just over two weeks ago.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. She has a scar on her forehead.

Reports from the Papine police are that Beckford was last seen in Papine Square in a taxi heading to Half-Way-Tree about 8:10pm. Her mode of dress at the time is not known, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aliya Beckford is being asked to contact the Papine Police Station at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.