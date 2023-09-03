Mixed views emerge on increased rates for rafting on Rio Grande Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans on social media have expressed mixed views about the announcement of increased rates for rafting on the Rio Grande, one of Jamaica’s iconic attractions in the parish of Portland.

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) announced the new rates on Friday, leaving some to question whether the 40 per cent and 64 per cent increases were justified at present, while other persons had no issue with the increases because the legal rafters will gain more income.

The new rates, which came into effect on Friday, September 1, will see the cost for a long trip moving from $7,300 to $12,000, and a short trip from $6,000 to $10,000.

‘Rafting on the Rio Grande’ is managed by the TPDCo.

TPDCo Director for Product Development and Community Tourism, Lionel Myrie, told JIS News that the increase is part of efforts to offset operational costs and combat illegal rafting on the Rio Grande.

He noted that there are some illegal operators on the river who negatively impact legitimate operations.

“In an attempt to cut down on illegal operations, we have decided to grant the ones who are operating legally an increase as it relates to the pay-out that they get from a trip that they offer,” said Myrie, adding that, “the only way we could do that is to do an increase where the rates are concerned.”

In a post on the Tourism Ministry’s Facebook page, Executive Director of TPDCo, Wade Mars, said the decision to adjust the rates was in response to “changing market dynamics, and to sustain the authenticity and integrity of the experience”.

He added that, “This adjustment is necessary to keep pace with rising operational expenses and to ensure that both guests and the local community can enjoy an exceptional rafting adventure.”

The explanations relative to the rate increases by the two TPDCo officials still did not find favour with some social media users on Instagram.

“And just like that they have reminded Jamaicans that Jamaica is for tourists and not for citizens. I’ll be vacationing in other countries from now on,” said a woman on Instagram.

But another Instagram user who appeared to have some knowledge of the rafting industry, said: “With the manpower these men put in to raft two hours or two and a half hours to go down that river, it suppose to be more (money) than that.

“Plus they (the rafters) have to pay people to take back the raft up river, which is about half that money. Let’s not talk about the cost to take a raft. These men deserve more,” the individual opined.

A female commented: “I agree that an increase in the rate is necessary, but a 60 per cent increase? No, I’m sorry.”

Shared another: “We have to be careful that we don’t turn off people from rafting with these kinds of increases, because I surely will not support this increase.”

In responding to that remark, a man said: “You all want people to raft you guys like royalty, but don’t think about the effort it takes. The increases are reasonable.”

Meanwhile, Mars reminded that to accommodate various needs, ‘Rafting on the Rio Grande’ offers special rates for groups and local residents with a valid ID.

And Myrie, emphasised that payments are only to be made at the Rafters Rest or Berrydale offices at the Rio Grande attraction.