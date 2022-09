“I know it’s not coming.”

That was the reponse from at least one person Loop News spoke to on Friday and early Saturday amid a tropical storm watch for the island.

Others said there isn’t much they can do to prepare, while some said they have to expect the unexpected.

Up to Saturday morning, Jamaica remained on a tropical storm watch as Ian inched closer to the island.

Watch to see what Jamaicans had to say about preparations and expectations amid the tropical storm watch.