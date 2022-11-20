Mixed views from supporters as PM delivers message at JLP conference Loop Jamaica

Supporters at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Conference held at the National Arena, Kingston, have expressed mixed views after hearing from Prime Minister, Andrew Holness after he spoke about a raft of issues at the much-anticipated event.

“I love what I hear today, I love the fact that the PM talk about crime and a number of issues that are really affecting the country, all in all, his address was a comprehensive one,” said Charles Jones, a supporter who made his way from Clarendon.

He was supported by Marcia Brown, who travelled from Bog Walk in St Catherine.

“The prime minister spoke about a wide range of issues and me like that,” said Brown.

But there were some supporters like Luke Smilie from Trelawny who said he wanted to hear more.

” I wanted to hear about the crime plan I wanted to hear more people a dead left right and centre the PM touch some issues but I wanted to hear more,” said the Trelawny resident.

Police are at this time monitoring the space to ensure that law and order is maintained as supporters make their way from the venue.