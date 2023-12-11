Mixed views on call for housing arrangements in Kingston for rural MPs Loop Jamaica

A call from Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament (MP) for Central St James, Heroy Clarke, for Parliament to seek to secure housing in the Corporate Area for rural MPs has generated mixed perspectives on social media.

In laying out his case during a town hall meeting of the Joint Select Committee reviewing job descriptions for MPs on Tuesday, Clarke explained that although parliamentarians are provided with drivers to transport them to Gordon House, they have to find boarding for the drivers in some circumstances.

Based on the cost to do so, he said MPs sometimes have to drive themselves to Parliament to avoid that expense.

To the situation directly facing rural MPs, Clarke said while he has an apartment in Kingston, some of his colleagues, like Central Westmoreland MP, George Wright, and North East St Elizabeth MP, Delroy Slowley, have to be travelling back from Kingston to rural Jamaica after parliamentary sittings.

Clarke claimed that those MPs have been doing so since the September 2020 General Elections.

He said following the finalisation of election results, for example, Parliament will be aware of how many of the 63 MPs are from the rural areas, and a housing budget can be crafted thereafter.

“Parliament should make sure that housing is provided for these Members of Parliament and also the driver, if so desired, but at least for the Members of Parliament who have to be present and on time,” Clarke suggested.

At the same time, he said parliamentarians like himself are “not here to cry too much about the situation”.

He elaborated that, “You went into a binding contract with the constituents.

“They elected you and your job is just to represent them, come what may,” he stated.

Some social media users, however, were not seemingly sympathetic with the reported plight of the rural parliamentarians, with many pointing to the hefty salary increases the politicians received earlier this year.

With a 230 per cent increase in salary from April 2021 to a similar point in 2024, MPs’ take-home pay moved from $4.3 million to $11.1 million in 2022, for example. Effective April 1, 2023, MPs will receive $12.5 million, and then to $14.2 million the following year.

“All rural MPs who have a challenge attending Parliament should pool together and secure accommodation and give taxpayers a break,” said a man on X, formerly Twitter.

“I can’t agree with Heroy (Clarke) on this one at all. MPs knew what they signed up for when they went up for election, and furthermore, they got a fat salary increase recently,” a woman commented.

Said a popular JLP supporter on X to Clarke’s call: “Such nonsense! With the increased salaries, you can even buy an apartment in Kingston, sir (Clarke).

“Comments like these are why some Jamaicans don’t take you seriously,” he added.

Shared another user of the platform: “Regular residents who live and work in different parishes have to figure this out on their own; same for university students who have to either move on hall or rent a space, but Mr MP expects taxpayers to fund this.”

However, there were some social media users who were sympathetic towards Clarke’s call, and agreed with him.

“I understand what Heroy (Clarke) is saying, and it must be burdensome for them (MPs) to have to travel back and forth, so I don’t see anything wrong if a housing allowance or whatever you call it is provided for MPs from deep rural Jamaica,” said a man on Facebook.

“My opinion is provisions must be made to accommodate them (MPs) when they are serving their constituents in this capacity. In most countries this is the norm,” another male Facebook user claimed.

A woman opined that, “MPs are treated bad in this country, particularly those from rural Jamaica, based on my observation. So I have no difficulty if some form of accommodation is granted to those (rural) politicians ONLY.”