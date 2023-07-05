Mixology maestro Andrew Weir redefines the art with aromatherapy Loop Jamaica

Mixology maestro Andrew Weir redefines the art with aromatherapy
Mixology maestro Andrew Weir redefines the art with aromatherapy

Shamille Scott

Young People in Business: Andrew Weir

Renowned for his expertise in crafting cocktails and beverages, Andrew Weir has ingeniously applied his mixing skills to a new endeavour – aromatherapy and air fresheners.

Serving as the head bartender and supervisor at Russell’s T20 Restaurant and Sports Bar in Old Harbour, St Catherine, Weir also runs two businesses: Drew’s Aroma and Drew’s Unique Mixes.

Hailing from Clarendon, Weir has continuously honed his mixology abilities and now offers an extensive range of fragrances, oils, and diffusers under Drew’s Aroma brand, catering to both homes and automobiles.

As for bartending supplies, he specialises in providing unique and exclusive options through Drew’s Unique Mixes.

In this week’s installment of Young People in Business, Weir generously shares his entrepreneurial journey, while also revealing his aspirations to author a cocktail book.

Video edited by Richard Baker.

