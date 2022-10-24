MIYA-NWC featured in series produced by BBC StoryWorks Loop Jamaica

The Miya-NWC Non-Revenue Water (NRW) projects continue to garner international attention, this time, through an online film produced by BBC StoryWorks, headquartered in London.

The film crew, on a recent visit to the island, captured areas of Kingston and St Andrew, and Portmore where the NRW programme was being executed by MIYA Water Jamaica in collaboration with the National Water Commission.

The film is part of the BBC StoryWorks docuseries which features the most innovative, life-changing water solutions being implemented across the world. The film centres the Jamaican story on the global award-winning KSA NRW Reduction Programme and the current highly successful Portmore NRW reduction program, with its positive impacts on the lives of Jamaican citizens and businesses.

In an interview, MIYA Country Manager, Alvaro Ramalho, explained that the programme was critical in building resiliency within the NWC and connecting hundreds of Jamaicans with efficient water service.

“At MIYA Jamaica we are delighted to show to the world this co-management programme. Moreover, it has allowed us to collaborate on this scheme which guarantees residents of Kingston and Portmore access to a safer and reliable water system, being more resilient to drought and climate change.”

The film highlights the project results that have transformed Kingston areas perilously affected by high volumes of water losses.

Underscoring the smart water strategies deployed by MIYA and NWC, the storyline showcased how the lives of community members and local businesses are dramatically improved, since gaining access to reliable water supply.

These stories were primarily told through the lens of a community member of Patrick City, Melissa, who now benefits from the work done through the MIYA-NWC project. Through a reality documentary approach, the film explores a day in the life of Melissa and her access to water from a cultural and socio-economical perspective.

Melissa commented on how difficult it was for her and her family before the NRW project to have a regular flow, adding that the project has dramatically and positively reshaped her life and the life of her family.

“It puts a strain on the family to get about doing regular activities, but now that we have regular flows, I am enjoying it a whole lot. Water is important for everyday life and when you don’t have it you realise the importance of it. I don’t ever want to think about not having water in my pipe again. Water is life!”

The six-year KSA NRW Reduction Scheme commenced in 2015 and concluded in 2021. The five-year Portmore NRW Reduction programme commenced in 2021 and will be concluded in 2026.

Under both programmes, significant strides were made to improve operational and financial efficiency within the NWC; convert non-paying users to committed customers through social interventions; sensitize citizens about the benefits of proactive water conservation practices; and more importantly improved the efficiency of water delivery to numerous homes, organisations, and businesses in Jamaica.

MIYA and NWC through its co-management model focused on improving leak detection, leak repairs, pressure management, metering activities; on-the-job training; among other critical improvements to NWC’s water network systems.

At the end of the programme NWC recorded in KSA a massive reduction of over 50,000 m3 per day bringing the losses from 120,000 m3 per day to below 70,000 m3 per day as of September 2021.

In Portmore the NRW programme recorded so far a massive reduction of over 8,000 m3 per day bringing the losses from initial 26,000 m3 per day to currently 18,000 m3 per day as of September 2022.

MIYA is a global water company that provides water efficiency schemes that significantly improve financial and operational efficiency for numerous global organisations.

The company provides water and wastewater services across all five continents through various engagement models to more than 1.5 million people.