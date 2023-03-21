Miya Water to launch TikTok challenge for World Water Day Loop Jamaica

Miya Water is set to launch its World Water Day campaign in local schools with a TikTok challenge aimed at informing students of the importance of water conservation and safe water usage in schools, at home and in the wider community.

Miya Water joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Water Day on March 22 and has aligned with the United Nation’s global theme ‘Be the change you want to see’.

The Miya Water Conservation TikTok Challenge targets students eight to 16 years and encourages them to creatively showcase their knowledge of water conservation using a 60-second video demonstrating their ideas in the form of a song, poem, dub, or skit for a chance to win tablets and a laptop. The challenge forms part of the organisation’s public education programme, which has so far engaged hundreds of students in the Portmore community.

Miya Country Manager, Alvaro Ramalho said: “The Miya/NWC co-management partnership can only achieve their water reduction goals by having full commitment from the entire population. Therefore, the schools [and by extension students] are extremely important assets to transferring knowledge in the homes about the importance of conserving water; this is also an excellent vehicle to spread the word on the value of water in a world impacted by recurring droughts and global warming.”

Miya Jamaica is no stranger to advocacy in the area of water conservation in Jamaica, having partnered with the National Water Commission (NWC) since 2015 on the Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Reduction Programmes in Kingston and St Andrew and Portmore, St Catherine.

The NRW programme was designed to reduce water loss and improve water supply to customers residing in socially challenged areas within the respective communities. Since the project’s inception, NRW reduction activities in Portmore have saved NWC over a half million USD within 2 years of the implementation period.

Miya is a global efficiency-oriented water operator with vast experience in offering solutions for water utility companies. Its services include commercial water management, water treatment and water efficiency support.

This year’s World Water Day observation is focused on accelerating change to solve water and sanitation crises globally.

“By changing the way, we use, consume and manage water in our personal lives, we can make a difference in our families and communities,” Ramalho added.

Students interested in participating in the Miya Water Conservation TikTok Challenge, can learn more by visiting the Miya Jamaica social media platforms (@miyajamaica). Video entries must be submitted via email to [email protected] no later than May 30, 2023. Videos must be high quality, recorded in portrait mode, and should be submitted as an MP4 file. Student content must be approved by a teacher from the participating school and their parents.